5 years since Jay Anderson's death, family awaits charging decision

He is one of three people killed by former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in a five-year period, and Wednesday, June 23 marked five years since his death.

"Jay was a happy-going, hard-working guy," said Jay Anderson Sr.

It was a somber memorial marking half a decade.

"It’s been a long five years," said Anderson Sr.

Jay Anderson Jr. was in a parked car when he was shot and killed by former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.

On Wednesday, family, friends and strangers returned to Madison Park to remember the 25-year-old.

"I’m just looking for justice, and once we get that, I think it will be a little easier for us, but until then, we’re just going to keep fighting," said Linda Anderson, Jay Anderson Jr.'s mother.

The Andersons are awaiting a decision by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro.

"I’m always amazed by the resilience and the strength of the Jay Anderson Jr.’s family," said Kimberley Motley, Anderson family attorney.

While Mensah was cleared of wrongdoing by District Attorney John Chisolm -- Anderson's family invoked a proceeding similar to a grand jury known as a John Doe.

The judge has listened to witness testimony and can decide whether to charge Mensah directly.

"We believe that and we hope that the judge agrees with what we’re saying," said Motley. "I’m hopeful he comes to the same conclusion that we believe is that there’s always been probable cause to charge Joseph Mensah."

Motley said the decision, originally set for Friday, was postponed until July 28.

"It doesn’t bother me," said Anderson Sr. "I’ve been waiting for five years, so another month doesn’t matter."

FOX6 News called the office of Judge Glenn Yamahiro regarding the postponement of that decision. We were told, "No comment." We also reached out to Mensah’s attorneys in this case but have not heard back.