49th and Capitol homicide; 3 men arrested

article

Two 21-year-old men and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened Monday, Sept. 6 in Milwaukee. The homicide happened around 11:22 a.m. near 49th and Capitol.

According to police, the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and she was subsequently struck. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

49th and Capitol fatal shooting

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.