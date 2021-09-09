Expand / Collapse search

49th and Capitol homicide; 3 men arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 16 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Two 21-year-old men and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened Monday, Sept. 6 in Milwaukee. The homicide happened around 11:22 a.m. near 49th and Capitol. 

According to police, the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and she was subsequently struck. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

49th and Capitol fatal shooting

49th and Capitol fatal shooting

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Rebecca Kleefisch enters Wisconsin governor's race
slideshow

Rebecca Kleefisch enters Wisconsin governor's race

Former Republican Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch on Thursday, Sept. 9 formally announced her candidacy for Wisconsin Governor in 2022 on the promise of building a stronger Wisconsin.

DNR won't participate in meeting amidst appointee fight
slideshow

DNR won't participate in meeting amidst appointee fight

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials have taken the unprecedented step of refusing to participate in its policy board meeting later this month amidst a nasty fight over whether the panel's chairman must step down from his post.

Potawatomi mask policy reinstated

Potawatomi's mask policy will be reinstated beginning Sept. 9.