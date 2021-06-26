48th & Hampton shooting, homicide investigation underway

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot on the city's north side Saturday, June 26.

The victim was found near 48th and Hampton around 3 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene saw a bullet hole on the driver's side door.

Police are seeking unknown suspects, and what led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 tips app.

Scene shakes neighbors

On a street filled with kids wanting to play outside, the crime scene blocked their way. Resident Brian Henderson found out what happened when his teenaged niece came to him in tears.

"I was coming out of my aunt’s driveway, and my niece was pulling in and she seen blood trickling from the suspect vehicle, from his head, and she said, ‘Cousin Brian, looks like someone was shot or dead in that car,’" Henderson said. "Really, it put her in shock. She went crying and running in. Terrible sight for any young kid to see."

Henderson then went to check for himself.

"I checked by visually seeing that his chest or nothing or stomach wasn’t moving, and I went next door to the neighbor’s and knocked on the door and said someone’s in his driveway dead," said Henderson.

Police investigate a homicide after a fatal shooting near 48th and Hampton on June 26, 2021.

Henderson said he did not know the victim, and does not believe he lived in the neighborhood – but he is thinking of the man's family.

"My heart goes out for them and anybody who has to suffer like that with their loved ones," Henderson said. "It’s just a tragedy for everybody. The neighbors, the city, and like I said my heart goes out to the family, and I hope they catch the monster that did that."

