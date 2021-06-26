Milwaukee police pursuit, tactical situation; woman arrested

article

A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested after brandishing a gun and prompting a police pursuit and standoff on the city's north side Friday night, June 25.

Police said the woman brandished the weapon during an argument near 60th and Appleton around 9:40 p.m. before fleeing in a vehicle. Officers spotted the vehicle and tried to make a stop, but the driver refused to stop – prompting the pursuit.

The pursuit ended just south of Teutonia and Villard – nearly three miles from the initial incident location. There, police said, the woman stopped and got out of the vehicle with a gun.

The woman refused to drop the weapon, police said, and a tactical setup was put in place and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. After several hours of "unsuccessful negotiations," law enforcement used a "less lethal" bean bag and the woman was arrested without further incident.

Police recovered her gun. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.