48th and Clarke rollover crash; driver hurt

Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near 48th and Clarke in Milwaukee on Monday morning, April 11.

Officials say around 9:20 a.m., a vehicle drove up on a hill to go around a vehicle in the alley and flipped over.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Rollover crash near 48th and Clarke, Milwaukee