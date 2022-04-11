48th and Clarke rollover crash; driver hurt
article
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near 48th and Clarke in Milwaukee on Monday morning, April 11.
Officials say around 9:20 a.m., a vehicle drove up on a hill to go around a vehicle in the alley and flipped over.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Rollover crash near 48th and Clarke, Milwaukee
