48th and Clarke rollover crash; driver hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
Rollover crash near 48th and Clarke, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near 48th and Clarke in Milwaukee on Monday morning, April 11. 

Officials say around 9:20 a.m., a vehicle drove up on a hill to go around a vehicle in the alley and flipped over. 

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

