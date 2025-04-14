414 Day: Milwaukee events celebrate the city

article

Happy Milwaukee Day! Events will be held across the city on Monday, April 14 to celebrate all things Milwaukee. While festivities kicked off early Monday morning at City Hall, events, deals, and even 414 salutes appeared across the city as its exclusive holiday grows in popularity.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will start out the day – also called 414 Day – by lowering a commemorative banner on the front of City Hall.

While festivities kicked off early Monday morning at City Hall, events, deals, and even 414 salutes appeared across the city as its exclusive holiday grows in popularity.

414 celebrations

MFD Engine 14 will become ENGINE 414 in celebration of Milwaukee’s annual 414 Day, showcasing the fire department's dedication to serving the community while embracing the pride and spirit of Milwaukee. Changing Engine 14 to Engine 414 will be the first time that a rig has been temporarily renamed in the history of MFD’s 150 years of service!

414 Day at the H-D Museum: Milwaukee Day at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum is back! H-D Museum admission for just $4.14.

Milwaukee Day Presents: 414 Day Festival: Celebrate the city of Milwaukee with music, vendors and more in the Deer District from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

414 Day at Milwaukee County Zoo: A ll Milwaukee County residents receive reduced admission of $4.14 for adults/children online and at the admission gate (parking and regular attraction fees still apply).

414 Day at Elwood's: Doors open at 2 p.m. Appearance by the Milverine.

CLICK HERE for a list of Milwaukee Day events.