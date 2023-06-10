40th and Hadley shooting, Milwaukee teen hurt

article

A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Saturday afternoon, June 10 near 40th and Hadley.

Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.