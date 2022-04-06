Expand / Collapse search

40th and Lloyd shooting: Man wounded, struck while walking on sidewalk

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, April 6 near 40th and Lloyd. It happened at approximately 12:40 a.m. 

Police say the victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  

The victim was struck by gunfire while walking on the sidewalk.  Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

