4-year-old killed in Beaver Dam, struck by vehicle

A 4-year-old died at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on private property in Beaver Dam Wednesday evening, Oct. 12.

It happened in rural Beaver Dam shortly after 5 p.m.

Flight for Life responded to the hospital the child was taken to for possible additional transport to another facility, but the child died.

"The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office extends our sincerest condolences to the family of the child and our support to our own employees and all first responders who responded to this tragic incident," sheriff's officials said in a statement.