4-vehicle hit-and-run; driver returns, hits Caledonia squad car

Caledonia police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Monday morning, March 25, and while officers were working to block traffic in the area, the vehicle that caused the accident returned to the scene and drove into a Caledonia squad car.

According to a Facebook post from the Village of Caledonia Police Department, at about 8:42 a.m. Caledonia officers responded to a four-vehicle hit-and-run on Douglas Avenue near 4 Mile Road.

While officers were blocking a lane of traffic in order to protect the scene, the vehicle that caused the initial accident returned to the scene and drove into the back of one of the squad cars.

The officer was out of the vehicle at that time investigating the initial accident.

The operator of the vehicle, a 85-year-old resident of Caledonia, suffered a very minor injury.

The Village of Caledonia Police Department says this outcome could have been much worse.

It says with the aging of our population and the availability of motor vehicles, please have a talk with elderly family and friends that may be no longer able to safely operate on the roadways.

The driver was issued numerous citations for both of the accidents.

A driver's condition report was generated which will force the Wisconsin DMV to review the driver's ability to safely operate a vehicle.