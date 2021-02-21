4 southeastern Wisconsin teens in inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

A community of young women -- who are breaking barriers -- was celebrated Sunday, Feb. 21 by the Boy Scouts of America. Nearly 1,000 girls and young women have earned their place in the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts, including four teens from southeastern Wisconsin who are making history -- and paving the way for others to do the same.

Four girls with four accomplishments united over one vision. For more than a century, the honor wasn't theirs to have.

"Hearing that I’m an Eagle Scout is still kind of surreal to me," said Jaisyn Daher.

"I was always jealous of what they were able to do," said Caroline Scheidt. "They’d set up knots and they were able to start a fire."

In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America welcomed girls into scouting.

Advertisement

"It’s huge," said Annastasia Wischki. "It really is!"

Annastasia Wischki

Wishcki, 14, earned her rank after completing a serenity garden at Alliance Bible Church in Mequon.

"Being an Eagle Scout has been my vision for quite a few years now," said Wischki.

In Mount Pleasant at the Bartlett Youth Foundation, Daher designed and installed an American flag collection box.

Jaisyn Daher

"For old American flags that are ready to be retired," said Daher.

Caroline Scheidt and her younger sister, Annie, for their Eagle Scout projects, gave back to an organization that's given to them: the Racine County Pony Club.

"Horses have been a part of my life since I was a young girl," said Caroline Scheidt.

Caroline constructed picnic tables, while Annie created notice boards.

"I’m really proud of what I’ve done, and it just shows that girls and females can accomplish anything they put their minds to," said Annie Scheidt.

The young women who come from three different area troops now hope to inspire others who thought they "couldn't."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Girls can do what guys do," said Caroline Scheidt. "And being an inaugural class Eagle Scout, we’ve just proved that."

Caroline, Annie, Jaisyn and Annastasia -- along with the rest of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts -- were recognized during a celebration streamed online Sunday.