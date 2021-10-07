Expand / Collapse search

4 shot in Milwaukee near 8th and Cherry

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Four people were transported to the hospital from the scene of a shooting in Milwaukee near 8th and Cherry Thursday night, Oct. 7, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

The extent of injuries is unclear.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police and is awaiting further details, including what may have led to the shooting.