4 shot in Milwaukee near 8th and Cherry

Four people were transported to the hospital from the scene of a shooting in Milwaukee near 8th and Cherry Thursday night, Oct. 7, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

The extent of injuries is unclear.

FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police and is awaiting further details, including what may have led to the shooting.