4 Glendale beer gardens open June 3

All four of Glendale's beer gardens will be open starting Thursday, June 3. The four local beer gardens, The Sprecher Brewing Outdoor Oasis, The Bavarian Bierhaus, The Tap at Bayshore, and The Sprecher Tap Room, each offer something unique.

The Sprecher Brewing Outdoor Oasis is located at the Richard E. Maslowski Community Park. The beer garden is open Wednesday through Sunday and when MSOE and Nicolet High School play baseball. The Outdoor Oasis serves hot dogs, brats, hamburgers, ice cream, snacks, and a large selection of Sprecher beer and sodas. Pints and Liter Steins are available for purchase.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, patrons will not be allowed to bring their own pints and liter steins for refills. Cash and card payments are accepted. The Oasis will be open until Labor Day weekend 2021.

Perhaps the Midwest’s oldest beer garden is located at the Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale. The current hours are Tuesday through Thursday at 4 p.m. to close and Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m. to close.

Glendale’s newest beer garden is now at "The Yard" at Bayshore. The outdoor and partially-covered beer garden overlooks Bayshore’s Play-Yard where outdoor movies, live concerts, and sporting games broadcast throughout the week...all summer long. Patio-Style seating and a large grass field allow people to spread out. The new beer garden has 36 tap lines. Visitors can purchase food from any of the BAYSHORE restaurants on-site or at featured food trucks.

Sprecher Taproom at Sprecher Brewery, this Glendale indoor beer garden comes with a tour and a gift shop! Visitors enjoy a large selection of craft beverages fresh off the production line at the Sprecher Taproom. They can also watch the product being manufactured in real-time in the Old-World ambiance.