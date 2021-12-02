3rd Street Market Hall food vendors continue to be added

article

3rd Street Market Hall on Thursday, Dec. 2 announced that another local food vendor – Dawg City – will be among the downtown market hall's vendors. A grand opening event for the market hall will take place in early 2022.

Dawg City, created by local business owners Ken and Latonya Hughes, will be hiring underprivileged teens and young adults to give them opportunities that they may not have had.

"We know that giving inner-city youth and young adults a chance, that it helps shape their future," said Ken Hughes. "Giving them a chance where they might, in some cases, be overlooked. We’d like to give them a chance to grow and expand their wings."

The Hugheses were born and raised in Milwaukee and are looking forward to getting into the restaurant industry in the city that they call home.

"Milwaukee, it means everything to us," said Ken Hughes. "Milwaukee is home, and it means a lot."

Dawg City, the most recent vendor to be announced, will serve 100% beef hot dogs with natural casings and source most ingredients from Milwaukee and the surrounding areas. The Hugheses plan to use Usinger’s sausages for some of their special hot dogs, inspired by the hot dog styles that originated in East Coast cities and flavors from the American South – aiming to bring those styles to Milwaukee.

Dawg City plans to open later in 2022 and will be joined by vendors including Dairyland, Greenhouse, Brew City Brand, Mid-Way Bakery, Amano Pan, Make Waves, Hot Dish Pantry, Middle East Side, Strega, a selfie museum, Topgolf Swing Suites, a gaming lounge, and more.

Additional vendors, like Dawg City, Anytime Arepa, Supernova, and more continue to build out stations. The food hall will also feature a 50-seat, full-service bar sure to become a downtown favorite for employees, residents, and visitors alike.

Interviews with 3rd Street Market Hall management are available upon request and more details on other food hall vendors will be announced as they become available.

