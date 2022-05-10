3rd St. Market Hall vendor: Anytime Arepa offers Venezuelan cuisine

article

3rd St. Market Hall announced on Tuesday, May 10 that new vendor Anytime Arepa has opened at the downtown Milwaukee market hall.

The market hall’s newest vendor makes authentic arepas, empanadas, and fried plantains with recipes from their family’s home in Venezuela.

Making these specialties isn’t new to owners Leo Farfan and Maria Salas. They’ve been running an Anytime Arepa food truck in the Zócalo Food Truck Park since April 2020 and conducted pop-ups at various farmers markets in the years leading up to that.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

Anytime Arepa opens daily at 11 a.m. in the west area of the market hall. Visit Anytime Arepa for more information on the vendor’s hours, location in the hall, menu, contact information, and more.