3rd St. Market Hall sign to change Milwaukee skyline

article

Milwaukee's skyline is soon going to have a slightly new look – with the addition of a massive rooftop sign marking 3rd St. Market Hall.

A news release says 3rd St. Market Hall is an open market-style environment where visitors will be able to find ethnic food stalls, casual eats, and craft beer and cocktails in downtown Milwaukee. It will be located on the first floor of The Avenue – and is expected to have 24 vendors when fully operational.

The new rooftop sign will be located at 275 West Wisconsin Avenue. It will measure 17 feet wide by 29 feet tall – and have 652 feet of LED neon. Once installed, officials say the sign will sit 81 feet above Wisconsin Avenue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The installation of the sign is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 1 – and is expected to wrap up on Thursday when it will be lit.

Advertisement



