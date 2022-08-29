3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument

An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say.

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition.

Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.