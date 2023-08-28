3rd annual Cuts for Kids in West Allis: Free haircuts and supplies

article

Many parents take care of their children's hair, school supplies, and new clothes. At the Cuts for Kids event in West Allis, students received a free haircut and school supplies.

There's nothing like getting a fresh haircut to start the new school year. It's all about feeling your best on the first day of school. The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District is making that easy for students during the third annual Cuts for Kids event.

"It really gave us a lot of confidence for being ready for the school year," said Brooke Mastalir, a parent.

Mastalir brought her three kids to get a fresh new haircut.

3rd annual Cuts for Kids in West Allis

"Something like this would cost almost 80 dollars to get all three of them cut," said Mastalir.

At Cuts for Kids, it's all free.

"They’re starting to be aware of how they look, and their confidence is impacted," Mastalir said. "They’re finding themselves."

Everything was free, from the haircut to school supplies and even lunch. You can't put a price on confidence.

"Getting your hair cut doesn’t change who you are, but when they look in the mirror, and they feel better about who they are, it will improve everything about where they go from here," Bobby Foreman, the Cuts for Kids organizer, said.