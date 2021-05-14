Expand / Collapse search

39th & Cherry stabbing: Milwaukee woman gets 3 years in prison

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Justyce Lee

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for a deadly 2019 stabbing on the city's north side.

Justyce Lee pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in March 2021.

Police were called to a home near 39th and Cherry for a reported stabbing on Nov. 23, 2019. When they arrived, Lee was on the front steps outside and told officers she and the victim "were fighting and I stabbed him."

Inside, a criminal complaint states, officers found the victim alive but unconscious, suffering a stab wound to the chest. Officers also found a bloody knife.

In an interview with police, the complaint states, Lee said she and the victim were having a "petty" argument and he punched her, so she picked up a knife. She said she thrust it toward him to scare him, but ended up stabbing and tried to apply pressure to the wound.

In addition to prison time, Lee was sentenced to three years of extended supervision.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin’s Most Wanted: Jrome Sharp

When it comes to 35-year-old Jrome Sharp, the warrants against him are stacking up.

Fatal 27th & Edgerton crash: Woman gets 15 years in prison
slideshow

Fatal 27th & Edgerton crash: Woman gets 15 years in prison

Alicia Ojeda, charged with causing a crash that killed Luis and Teresita Contreras on Milwaukee's south side was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kenosha police investigate homicide; man charged, 2 others arrested
slideshow

Kenosha police investigate homicide; man charged, 2 others arrested

Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old, arrested in connection to a pursuit that crossed into Illinois after a Kenosha apartment complex shooting that left one person dead.