Expand / Collapse search

39th Annual Luxembourg Fest in Belgium; plenty of food and fun

By
Published  August 8, 2025 10:06am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Luxembourg Fest

Luxembourg Fest

Brian Kramp is in Belgium where it’s all food, fun, and family at Luxembourg Fest.

BELGIUM, Wis. - Luxembourg Fest (100 Peter Thein Avenue) has been called the world’s largest Luxembourg family reunion, and it’s back this weekend. Brian Kramp is in Belgium where it’s all food, fun, and family at Luxembourg Fest.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Treipen Eating Contest

Treipen Eating Contest

Brian Kramp is in Belgium with a black pudding blood sausage that will be served and celebrated in a competition.

Family fun: crafts & more

Family fun: crafts & more

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at some of the items you can find this weekend.

Treipen Mobile

Treipen Mobile

Brian Kramp is in Belgium where this weekend you can see and taste the Luxembourg variant of black pudding.

Luxembourg Fest Cultural Forum

Luxembourg Fest Cultural Forum

Brian Kramp has a preview of the 39th Luxembourg Fest where genealogy is in the spotlight.

Sheepshead Tournament

Sheepshead Tournament

Brian Kramp has a preview of this year’s festival that features a tournament honoring one of Wisconsin’s favorite card games.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News