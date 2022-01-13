West Milwaukee homicide: Teen found shot in alley, police say

West Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 14-year-old boy near 39th and National around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Police say 911 callers reported suspicious activity in the alleyway near the above intersection and that someone had been shot.

A perimeter by police was set up because callers believed someone ran from the scene. Milwaukee Police K9 was called in to assist.

The 14-year-old boy was found shot and taken to Froedtert where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy was a West Allis-West Milwaukee student, according to a letter released to families.

If you have any information in this case, you are urged to contact West Milwaukee police at 414-645-2151.

This is a developing story.