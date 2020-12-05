39-year-old man shot near 5th and Center, suspect arrested

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 5th Street and W. Center Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.

A 39-year-old man received life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

One arrest was made in connection with this incident.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android