article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says they have investigated 39 COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 1, 2022.

The average age is 72 years old. Five were known to be vaccinated – and all but two had multiple co-morbidities with heart issues, obesity, diabetes, and renal failure being the most common.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News