38-hour Fredonia standoff; Ozaukee County sheriff talks about resolution

The Brief A standoff in Fredonia lasted 38 hours. The Ozaukee County sheriff said law enforcement was able to to bring the standoff to a peaceful end. Sheriff Christy Knowles said the 37-year-old homeowner admitted to playing loud music and firing shots into his yard.



A standoff in Fredonia ended over the weekend after an exhausting 38 hours. Now, the Ozaukee County sheriff is answering questions about what happened.

Standoff in Fredonia

What we know:

Starting Thursday night, May 8 and lasting 38 hours, law enforcement in Ozaukee County tried to bring a standoff to a peaceful end.

Fredonia standoff

Sheriff Christy Knowles said the 37-year-old homeowner admitted to playing loud music and firing shots into his yard. Knowles said he threatened to kill anyone who came inside.

Keeping the community safe

What they're saying:

"As long as he remained inside his home, we were confident the community was safe," Knowles said. "Just with some of the drone footage, we were able to see some of the weapons inside the home and there was a lot. There was a lot of firepower in that home."

Ozaukee County Sheriff Christy Knowles

Police used gas, drones, robots and flash bangs to get the man out. Teams tore into the home to get a closer look.

Knowles said the man stayed on the second floor and would not budge.

Finally, police sprayed water through the windows.

What they're saying:

"A lot of this was meant to play on his psyche and break him. He eventually was broke," Knowles said. "I’m extremely happy with the outcome that we had."

Fredonia standoff

Knowles said the man was taken to a hospital and has not yet been criminally charged.

No one was hurt. Police helped escort neighbors away as the standoff dragged on.