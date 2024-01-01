37th Cool Fool Kite & Snow Carving Festival at Milwaukee lakefront

The 37th annual Cool Fool Kite and Snow Carving Festival kicked off on Monday, Jan. 1 at Milwaukee's Lakefront.

The yearly tradition runs as long as you can stand the cold…so usually about 5 p.m.

Some of the kites were more than 100 feet long.

"One little tip make sure the wind is always at your back, hold your kite out a couple of feet and let it go," said Scott Fisher, owner of Gift of Wings.

There was hot food and free hot chocolate, compliments of Gift of Wings.

There was also a sale on all kites and garden spinners.