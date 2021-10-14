Expand / Collapse search

37th and Clarke homicide, woman dead: medical examiner

Updated 6 days ago
Milwaukee homicide investigation near 37th and Clarke, woman killed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a homicide of an "unknown female" near 37th and Clarke in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 14. 

According to police, officers responded to the area around 6 a.m. due to a report of a body. Upon arrival, officers observed a body of an unidentified female with obvious signs of trauma. Although life-saving measures were taken on the scene, the victim was pronounced dead. 

The body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

