37th and Center fire; occupants out safely, cause under investigation

Firefighters on Thursday, May 5 responded to the scene of a fire near 37th and Center. The call came in around 12 a.m.

The fire started in the residence and all occupants were able to get out of the house safely.

This is an active investigation and MPD is still attempting to determine how the fire started.

37th and Center fire in Milwaukee

