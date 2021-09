Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near N. 35th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 36-year-old male driver was traveling southbound on N. 35th Street when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a light pole.

The victim succumbed to his injuries.

First aid was attempted at the scene.

