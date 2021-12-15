Expand / Collapse search

35th and Villard crash: School bus, car collide

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14  near 35th Street and Villard Avenue. It happened around 3:45 p.m. 

According to police, a school bus was making a left turn when a vehicle disregarded the yellow traffic signal and collided with the bus. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the bus was the sole occupant and was not injured. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries. She did not require medical attention from the scene and was cited.

Intense wind possible Wednesday night for southern Wisconsin
article

Intense wind possible Wednesday night for southern Wisconsin

A strong cold front is expected to move through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night, with the potential for severe weather.

New laws to block robocalls
article

New laws to block robocalls

The experts explain a new law in place to help stop those annoying robocalls.

Milwaukee woman stole uncle's $300K after brain injury, police say

A Milwaukee woman was supposed to be her elderly uncle's caretaker as his power of attorney. Instead, investigators say she actually did more harm.