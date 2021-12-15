35th and Villard crash: School bus, car collide

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14 near 35th Street and Villard Avenue. It happened around 3:45 p.m.

According to police, a school bus was making a left turn when a vehicle disregarded the yellow traffic signal and collided with the bus.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the bus was the sole occupant and was not injured. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries. She did not require medical attention from the scene and was cited.