35th and Auer fire: 10 taken to hospital, cause under investigation

Ten people were taken to the hospital Thursday night, Dec. 16 following a two-alarm fire near 35th and Auer in Milwaukee. It happened shortly before 11 p.m.

The fire broke out in an upper and lower duplex. When crews arrived on the scene they encountered heavy fire on the first floor with two children trapped on the balcony of the second floor. Others in the residence were rescued from the back door.

There were ten occupants inside the residence that were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Seven children were transported to Children’s Hospital and three adults were taken to Froedtert Hospital.

The fire extended to two adjacent structures. The other structures involved were not occupied at the time of the fire – but sustained significant fire damage. The fire is under investigation by MFD and MPD Arson for cause and origin.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.