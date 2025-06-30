$350,000 SuperCash ticket sold in Racine for Saturday, June 28 drawing

article

The Brief A Supercash ticket sold in Racine is worth a cool $350,000. The ticket was purchased at Ayra's Mobil for the Saturday, June 28 drawing.



Wisconsin Lottery officials say for the second time in six days, a winning $350,000 SuperCash ticket was sold.

Supercash winner in Racine

What we know:

A news release says this latest top prize-winning ticket was purchased at Ayra's Mobil in Racine for the Saturday, June 28, drawing.

On June 22, a winning $350,000 SuperCash ticket was sold in Oconomowoc at Dottie's Convenience Store.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Saturday's big win isn't a first for Ayra's Mobil. In its history as a Lottery retailer, the store has sold a winning $77,000 Lotto ticket and scratch ticket winners of $500,000 and $75,000.

Dig deeper:

The odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash top prize are 1:1,631,312.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a Lottery prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.