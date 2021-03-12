35-year-old man hit, killed on I-41 after fleeing police

We now know 35-year-old Kevin Wilke of Milwaukee was the man hit and killed on I-41 Thursday night in Wauwatosa.

Everything started at Best Buy off of Mayfair Road.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office shut down all lanes headed south on I-41 because a driver hit a man at North Avenue.

Broadcastify: "He came from the west down onto the freeway."

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday night, Wauwatosa police received a retail theft call from this Best Buy off Mayfair Road.

Broadcastify: "I'm going to head to the store. 10-4."

As FOX6 previously reported, officers headed to the electronics store and noticed a car that matched the description Best Buy employees had given them.

Wauwatosa police say the car turned into a neighborhood near the police department and officers found it stopped in a parking lot shortly after.

Broadcastify: "That car’s at the Highland of Mayfair Apartment."

Officers walked up to the car and Wilke ran away. Police say they detained two others still in the car.

Broadcastify: "He was a white male medium build, wearing all black clothing. Medium length, dark brown hair and he was probably about 5'8."

As officers started looking for Wilke, the MSCO told police a car hit and killed a man on the interstate.

Broadcastify: "Be advised, the crash that the sheriff’s dealt with, subject came from the west. Pedestrian hit. Male white, blue jeans, black jacket and black shirt."

Wauwatosa police confirm the man who ran away from the car is the same man hit and killed on the highway.