35-year-old man fatally shot near 48th and Hampton, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old man was fatally shot on Milwaukee's north side on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20.

Police were called to respond to the shooting near 48th and Hampton around 1:45 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation, and police are seeking suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Cime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

