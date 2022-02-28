Expand / Collapse search

34th and Pierce house fire, cause under investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:24AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

34th and Pierce house fire (Courtesy: Incident Response)

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Feb. 28 responded to the scene of house fire near 24th and Pierce in Milwaukee. The call came in around 2:45 a.m. 

Upon arrival of crews, the house was fully involved. The fire was under control by 3:30 a.m. 

The cause is under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No additional details have been released – including the amount of damage sustained or if there were any injuries.

Christopher Lalor, murdered Racine firefighter, remembered at vigil
article

Christopher Lalor, murdered Racine firefighter, remembered at vigil

A prayer vigil took place Sunday night in honor of Racine firefighter Christopher Lalor, killed by a long-time friend and former roommate, according to authorities.

27th and Capitol shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought
article

27th and Capitol shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 27 near 27th and Capitol.

Milwaukee triple shooting, 1 dead, 2 critical

Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured near 6th and Cleveland early Sunday.