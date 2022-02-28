34th and Pierce house fire, cause under investigation

article

Firefighters on Monday, Feb. 28 responded to the scene of house fire near 24th and Pierce in Milwaukee. The call came in around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival of crews, the house was fully involved. The fire was under control by 3:30 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.

No additional details have been released – including the amount of damage sustained or if there were any injuries.