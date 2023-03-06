34 Washington County dogs seized, West Bend man charged

article

Russell Quaas, 67, of West Bend, faces 10 misdemeanors after 34 dogs were seized from a Washington County property in January.

The six counts of intentionally mistreating animals, two counts of failing to provide food/water for animals and two counts of intentionally providing improper shelter for animals were filed March 2.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe Quaas was operating an unlicensed breeding business of out the property in the Town of Wayne, noting complaints about barking and the living conditions on the property. At the time of those complaints, sheriff's officials said charges could not be substantiated.

A new complaint came in about dogs being tied to trees and concern about proper shelter for the animals.

During that investigation, officials say Quaas was warned about having more than the allowed three dogs per town ordinance.

A few days later, Quaas received a letter regarding the alleged violations. It was a day when the temperature happened to be below zero. Investigators saw several dogs tied to trees with apparent inadequate shelter, food and water.

A search warrant was executed, and it was determined there was no running water or electricity on the property, and most of the dogs lived outside, many on short leashes that didn't allow them free movement. Investigators found a small amount of dog food, but sheriff's officials say it's believed the dogs were mainly given leftover pizza and frozen, moldy animal carcasses.

All but one of the 34 dogs seized from the property were Jack Russell terriers.

Russell Quaas

A doctor from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection determined the animals were not provided proper shelter, food or water per law, the sheriff's office said.

The dogs were taken to the Washington County Humane Society in late January. Several required medical attention but all survived.

It's the second case involving a large animal seizure in Washington County in less than a year.

In September 2022, nearly 50 dogs were seized in Richfield. Colton Brooder, 34, of Hubertus was charged with three counts of operating as a dog breeder or dealer without an operator license and three counts of mistreating animals – intentional or negligent violation. Prosecutors say he told investigators he was working with Operation Bring Animals Home, a recognized Wisconsin-based nonprofit, but the founder said that simply was not true.

According to prosecutors, he drove the dogs from down south to Wisconsin to sell, later admitting to detectives he was not affiliated with the OBAH nonprofit.

These animals were also turned over to the Washington County Humane Society for examination, and treatment and adoption.