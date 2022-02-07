$316.3M Wisconsin Powerball jackpot claimed by Brown County couple

article

A married couple from Oneida in Brown County, Tammy and Cliff Webster, have claimed the winning $316.3 million jackpot-winning Powerball ticket sold by Jackson Pointe Citgo in Green Bay earlier this year.

The winners opted to take the cash option of $225.1 million rather than annual payments. After federal taxes of $54 million and state taxes of $17.2 million, their final take home amount is $153.9 million.

The ticket had the winning numbers of 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, Powerball 17 from the Jan. 5, 2022 draw. The couple split the $632.6 million jackpot with another winner who bought a ticket in California. The jackpot was the seventh largest in Powerball history.

"We are sincerely grateful for this incredible event," said Tammy. "We always believed that we had a chance to win if we played and this is a dream come true."

Cliff agreed and expressed his deep appreciation for what he called "a blessing."

"This is a wonderful blessing, and we are incredibly thankful and most appreciative of this opportunity," he added.