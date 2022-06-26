3-year-old rescued from West Allis fire returns home

The community of Waukesha came together Sunday, June 26 to help a family that lost everything in a fire.

Firefighters and police officers pulled 3-year-old MJ from a burning trailer Sunday morning, June 19.

The house ended up being a total loss.

West Allis trailer fire

Family said the 3-year-old boy, his mother and his grandmother were injured. His mother was released from the hospital the day after the fire. His grandmother remains hospitalized.

Sunday night, MJ was back home after he was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning.

A benefit was held for the family Sunday at Foxx View Lanes bowling alley in Waukesha as a car show was hosted at the bowling alley.