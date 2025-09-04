3 winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Milwaukee, Appleton, Verona

article

Powerball fever is spreading, and although no one has won the now $1.7 billion jackpot, three tickets sold in Wisconsin won the $50,000 prize in the Sep. 3, 2025, drawing.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the tickets were purchased at:

Clark Station, 1300 W. Layton Ave. in Milwaukee

Kwik Trip, 2120 E. Edgewood Dr. in Appleton

Kwik Trip, 400 E. Verona Ave. in Verona

All three winning Powerball tickets matched four of five numbers (3-16-29-61-69) and the Powerball number (22).

Wisconsin winners

By the numbers:

Powerball offers nine different prize levels. In Wisconsin, 92,331 tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000 from the Wednesday drawing.

From the last three Powerball drawings (Saturday, Monday, Wednesday), there have been 13 winning tickets of $50,000 or more sold in Wisconsin.

Across the United States

By the numbers:

Across the United States, there were 117 tickets that won prizes of $50,000.

In total, more than 6.3 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Powerball info

What we know:

The estimated jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 6 Powerball drawing is $1.7 billion – the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Powerball drawings are on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.