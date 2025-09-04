3 winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Milwaukee, Appleton, Verona
MADISON, Wis. - Powerball fever is spreading, and although no one has won the now $1.7 billion jackpot, three tickets sold in Wisconsin won the $50,000 prize in the Sep. 3, 2025, drawing.
According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the tickets were purchased at:
- Clark Station, 1300 W. Layton Ave. in Milwaukee
- Kwik Trip, 2120 E. Edgewood Dr. in Appleton
- Kwik Trip, 400 E. Verona Ave. in Verona
All three winning Powerball tickets matched four of five numbers (3-16-29-61-69) and the Powerball number (22).
Wisconsin winners
By the numbers:
Powerball offers nine different prize levels. In Wisconsin, 92,331 tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000 from the Wednesday drawing.
From the last three Powerball drawings (Saturday, Monday, Wednesday), there have been 13 winning tickets of $50,000 or more sold in Wisconsin.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Across the United States
By the numbers:
Across the United States, there were 117 tickets that won prizes of $50,000.
In total, more than 6.3 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball info
What we know:
The estimated jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 6 Powerball drawing is $1.7 billion – the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
Powerball drawings are on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.
The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.
The Source: The Wisconsin Lottery sent FOX6 the information and graphic.