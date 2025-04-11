3-vehicle crash involving school bus northeast of West Bend, 4 hurt

article

The Brief Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Washington County on Friday, April 11, 2025. The crash involved a school bus, an open-top work truck, and a pickup truck. No children were on the bus at the time.



Four people were injured in a crash northeast of West Bend on Friday morning, April 11, 2025.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, at 8:52 a.m., deputies were called to a report of a crash on State Highway 144 and County Highway H.

An open-top work truck, a small school bus, and a pickup truck were involved in a crash at the intersection of the two roads.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Scene at State Highway 144 and County Highway H

There were four people injured in the crash; the truck driver, the bus driver, and two people in the pickup truck. There were no other people on the bus besides the bus driver.

All four were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The open-top truck was heading south on STH 144, the school bus was westbound on County Highway H, and the pickup truck was eastbound on County Highway H.

County Highway H has stop signs and STH 144 has the right of way.

The school bus pulled into the intersection and was struck by the open-top truck. The bus was pushed out of the way and into the ditch, and the open-top truck then struck the stopped pickup truck waiting to turn right onto STH 144.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it is continuing to investigate the crash and so far no citations have been issued, but upon the conclusion of the investigation, they might be.