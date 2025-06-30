3-vehicle crash, fire just east of Horicon; minor injuries reported

article

The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a wreck that involved three vehicles just east of Horicon on Monday, June 30. Officials report only minor injuries in the crash. A driver in a fourth vehicle was not involved in the wreck, but took evasive action to avoid the crash, ending up on private property.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says there were minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Hubbard on Monday morning, June 30.

3-vehicle crash

What we know:

Officials said it was shortly after 11 a.m. Monday that the wreck happened at the intersection of State Highway 33 and County Highway TW, about one mile east of Horicon. It involved a semi-tractor trailer, an SUV and a van.

A news release says the initial investigation showed a northbound SUV operated by a 15-year-old Watertown male and his 69-year-old male passenger had stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection and collided with a westbound semi driven by a 24-year-old Chicago woman.

The third vehicle was a van driven by a 35-year-old Juneau man, which was eastbound on State Highway 33 and had contact with the SUV after the initial collision.

The fourth vehicle was a straight truck, which was eastbound behind the van and driven by a 46-year-old West Allis man. He was able to avoid the collision by driving off the road onto private property.

The 15-year-old was operating legally on an instructional permit at the time.

The crash caused a fire in one of the vehicles – and a lengthy closure of the intersection for fuel cleanup.

Dig deeper:

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Agencies responding to and assisting at the scene included Horicon Fire Department and EMS, Juneau Fire Department, Burnett Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Horicon Police Department, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, and the Dodge County Highway Department.