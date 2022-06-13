3 sucked into Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th & Loomis

article

Two children and an adult were sucked into a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is working with a witness to find them, strategically setting up throughout the drainage tunnel with ropes and other equipment, waiting on the Dive Team's green light to go in.

As of 7 p.m., the focus was on rescuing the three individuals in water that is about three feet deep with swift currents after heavy rain Monday afternoon.

MFD is working with MMSD (Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District) for expertise on the tunnel.

FOX6's crews monitoring the scene have observed firefighters using drones to try to get a better look at the tunnel, focusing their efforts Monday night in the area near Lakefield and Morgan, searching for the two children and one adult that remain missing Monday night.