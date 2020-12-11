3 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Dec. 10 and Friday morning, Dec. 11. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 37th Street and North Avenue. The victim, a 24-year-old Brown Deer man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting circumstances are still unknown.

The second shooting happened around 9:05 p.m. near 8th Street and Land Place. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

He was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting appears to be robbery related. The investigation is still ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The third shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. near 21st and National. The victim is, a 17-year-old boy, was shot, then located at his residence before being conveyed to a local hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.