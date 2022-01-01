3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 9-year-old boy, 2 men wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Saturday, Jan. 1. Three people were wounded – including a 9-year-old boy.

The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near Sherman and Florist. Police say a 9- year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect has been identified.

The second shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near 49th and Villard. Police say a 29-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near 62nd and Bobolink. Police say a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.