2nd and Wells crash; pedestrian struck, driver taken into custody

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday, Jan. 14 near 2nd and Wells. It happened around 11:50 a.m.

Police say the driver, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was turning right onto W. Wells Street when he struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The victim, a 74-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are expected from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.