Expand / Collapse search

2nd and Wells crash; pedestrian struck, driver taken into custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:20AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Pedestrian struck near 2nd and Wells in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday, Jan. 14 near 2nd and Wells. It happened around 11:50 a.m. 

Police say the driver, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was turning right onto W. Wells Street when he struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The victim, a 74-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The driver was arrested and taken into custody. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are expected from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

West Allis fatal hit-and-run, $50K cash bond
article

West Allis fatal hit-and-run, $50K cash bond

Prosecutors say Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 54, struck and killed Donneisha Harris, 20, as she crossed the street near 108th and Morgan Tuesday morning.

Edgecomb car caravan before trial in Milwaukee attorney killing
article

Edgecomb car caravan before trial in Milwaukee attorney killing

Cars lined up outside Riverside High School Sunday, with signs and a message of support for Theodore Edgecomb. The 32-year-old was charged in September 2020 with shooting and killing Jason Cleereman near Holton and Brady Street.

Drunk, speeding driver killed Milwaukee father, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man was drunk and speeding when his vehicle struck another on the city's south side, killing a man family said was simply trying to get to work.