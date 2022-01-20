Expand / Collapse search

29th and Townsend house fire; 2 persons taken to hospital

Milwaukee
House fire near 29th and Townsend in Milwaukee

Milwaukee firefighters battled at house fire near 29th and Townsend on Thursday morning, Jan. 20.

Fire officials say two residents were taken to hospital. 

House fire near 29th and Townsend, Milwaukee

The cause of the fire has not been determined. But officials say the fire spread quickly through home and into attic. 

This is a developing story.

