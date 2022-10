article

Firefighters on Thursday morning, Oct. 27 responded to the scene of a house fire near 28th and Burleigh. The call came in around 2:30 a.m.

Official say a vacant unoccupied residence caught on. The fire also extended to another residence that was unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

No injuries were reported.

