27th and McKinley collision; driver suspected of causing wreck sought

Milwaukee police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that caused a collision at 27th and McKinley on Thursday evening, July 8.

Officials say shortly after 7 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection. The impact of the collision caused one vehicle to roll over – and the other one struck a building.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the building fled on foot, police say.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled, a 57-year-old woman and a 1-year-old male passenger, were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. They did not have any apparent injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.