Police are investigating a homicide that happened near N. Holton Street and W. Chambers Street shortly before midnight Saturday.

The victim, a 27-year-old Racine man suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.