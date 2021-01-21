25-year-old Whitewater man arrested for 4th OWI

A 25-year-old Whitewater man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 20 by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol took a driving complaint of a Silver Dodge Journey deviating from its lane. A trooper located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop; the vehicle was slow to stop.

During the traffic stop, the officer observed signs of impairment. The driver refused to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

The driver was arrested for OWI 4th.