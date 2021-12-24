24th and Garfield house fire in Milwaukee, nobody hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home is a total loss after a fire early on Friday, Dec. 24.
The fire broke out at the residence near 24th and Garfield around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
At one point, emergency crews were forced to evacuate the structure over fears it would collapse.
Nobody was in the home at the time of the fire – and there are no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
